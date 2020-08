EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Prison’s COVID-19 testing will now take place through the Conemaugh Health System.

A prison lab would previously do the testing but Warden Christian Smith says that would take up to nine to 12 days to get results back, affecting prisoners waiting to be transferred.

He says with Conemaugh’s testing, results should be back withing two to three days.