Conemaugh Health System introduces robotic-assisted surgery

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Advanced robotic-assisted surgery for joint replacement procedures has been introduced to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

According to Conemaugh Health System, robotic-assisted surgery will allow orthopedic surgeons to perform complex procedures – such as total hip and knee replacements – with added precision, flexibility and control than with many conventional techniques.

“Robotic surgery is a gamechanger for patients who suffer from hip and knee pain and are ready to improve their range of motion and quality of life,” Vincent E. Vena, MD, board-certified orthopedic surgeon at Conemaugh Health System, said. “Patients benefit from more accurate component placement and less tissue trauma, which often leads to less pain, less blood loss, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays.”

Vena will host a free community seminar to discuss to benefits of robotic-assisted surgery for joining replacement procedures in the Community Room at Conemaugh East Hills Outpatients Center Thursday, Jan. 27, at 4:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Health System said participants are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. Space is limited, as well. To RSVP, contact Sharon Kaseler at 814-534-5276 or skaseler@conemaugh.org.

To learn more about robotic-assisted surgery at Conemaugh Health System or to take a free joint pain health

risk assessment, visit conemaugh.org/joint.