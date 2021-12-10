Conemaugh Health System offers 10-week program for undergrad students

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Interesting in pursuing your medical education to become a physician? Applications are now open for a “Mentoring in Medicine” summer 2022 program.

The program is 10-weeks long, and it will allow undergraduate students to shadow physicals across Conemaugh Health System (CHS) for unique clinical experiences. It will also prepare students for the process of applying to medical school, writing a personal statement, interviewing and building a network of physician mentors.

There are 10 spots open annually for college and/or medical students, according to CHS. Each student must be a rising junior or senior in college with a focus in pre-med, or the applicant must be a first-year medical student and have taken four out of the five required courses:

Pre-med

Calculus

Biology

Organic and/or inorganic chemistry

Physics

Participants must also be from Cambria, Somerset, or Bedford counties.

Furthermore, the program is underwritten by a stipend from CHS, so pre-med students earn an income for the summer.

“Our goal is to give local students the tools they will need on their journey to becoming physicians, while

hopefully inspiring them to one day serve patients in our community,” Alex Pozun, DO, an Emergency

Medicine physician at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said.

Pozun is an alumnus of the program who now oversees it alongside Melissa Pozun, DPT.



Since its inception 19 years ago, CHS reported that 174 students have participated in the program, which boasts an 80 percent acceptance rate into medical school.

There are currently 10 Mentoring in Medicine alumni now serving within the CHS and an additional physician committed to returning after residency.

Interested students can contact mentoringinmedicine@outlook.com to request an application. Applications

are due by Feb. 14. To learn more about the program, click here to head to CHS’s website.