Conemaugh Health System hosting job fair on Saturday

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System is hosting a special job fair on Saturday in honor of the leap year.

They are looking for registered nurses, nurse aids, mental health technicians, surgical technicians and security officers.

People who attend the job fair will be able to learn more about the open positions, meet the Conemaugh team and have on-the-spot interviews.

Director of Marketing Communications with Conemaugh, Emily Korns, says there are lots of advantages to working at the Conemaugh Health System.

“Our employees can advance their career while staying with the same employer. We offer competitive wages and benefits, and we offer tuition reimbursement and other educational assistance. It’s never boring – our work is rewarding and we have wonderful patients who count on us every day.”

The event is Saturday, February 29 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in Somerset located on 1222 North Center Avenue.