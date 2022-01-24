Conemaugh Health System extends hiring bonuses

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System announced they will be extending a variety of enhanced incentives for new hires into 2022.

According to the release, to close 2021 Conemaugh Health System ran a successful three-month recruit blitz, so they are keeping things going into the new year.

Enhanced sign-on bonuses will remain in effect into 2022, they are subject to change with ongoing evaluation of health system recruitment needs.

The following are the current bonuses being offered:

Position Full-Time Bonus Part-Time Bonus RNs $30,000 $15,000 RN Case Managers $15,000 N/A LPNs $15,000 $7,500 Nurse Aids $10,000 $5,000 Respiratory Therapist $15,000 $7,500 CSTs $10,000 $5,000 MLT/MLS $15,000 $7,500 Multiskilled Techs $5,000 N/A Phlebotomists (Nason) $5,000 $2,500 Housekeeping (Nason) $2,000 $1,000

Those qualified are also invited to interview during a “Walk In Wednesdays” in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health building located on Franklin Street at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Applicants can stop in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to apply for both open clinical and nonclinical positions throughout the health systems. Mask are required and social distancing must be practiced.

So far, 55 nurses and more than 20 nurses aids have been added to the staff. This is all part of their mission of “Making Communities Healthier.”

“These enhancements are part of our continued efforts to address the national nursing shortage, which remains a critical priority for our team and for hospitals across the country,” said William E. Caldwell, FACHE, Market President, Conemaugh Health System.