Conemaugh Health System extends hiring bonuses

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System announced they will be extending a variety of enhanced incentives for new hires into 2022.
According to the release, to close 2021 Conemaugh Health System ran a successful three-month recruit blitz, so they are keeping things going into the new year.
Enhanced sign-on bonuses will remain in effect into 2022, they are subject to change with ongoing evaluation of health system recruitment needs.
The following are the current bonuses being offered:
|Position
|Full-Time Bonus
|Part-Time Bonus
|RNs
|$30,000
|$15,000
|RN Case Managers
|$15,000
|N/A
|LPNs
|$15,000
|$7,500
|Nurse Aids
|$10,000
|$5,000
|Respiratory Therapist
|$15,000
|$7,500
|CSTs
|$10,000
|$5,000
|MLT/MLS
|$15,000
|$7,500
|Multiskilled Techs
|$5,000
|N/A
|Phlebotomists (Nason)
|$5,000
|$2,500
|Housekeeping (Nason)
|$2,000
|$1,000
Those qualified are also invited to interview during a “Walk In Wednesdays” in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health building located on Franklin Street at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Applicants can stop in between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to apply for both open clinical and nonclinical positions throughout the health systems. Mask are required and social distancing must be practiced.
So far, 55 nurses and more than 20 nurses aids have been added to the staff. This is all part of their mission of “Making Communities Healthier.”
“These enhancements are part of our continued efforts to address the national nursing shortage, which remains a critical priority for our team and for hospitals across the country,” said William E. Caldwell, FACHE, Market President, Conemaugh Health System.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.