Conemaugh Health System eases visitor restrictions

(WTAJ) — Conemaugh Health System announced Tuesday that it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions.

The decision was made as their current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidelines. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person at a time, have been implemented effective immediately.

As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor at a time,

including one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric

patients. All visitors will be screened upon entry, they must provide their contact information, and

are required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit and an armband while in the facility.

Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are

symptom-free. Visitors are not allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised, or patients

who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

Conemaugh’s complete visitor policy can be found at www.conemaugh.org.