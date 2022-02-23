JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Conemaugh Health System announced personnel raised $40,000 to support the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the United Way of Blair County.

The funds come as part of their annual workplace giving driving that allows Conemaugh Health System to donate money each year. This year’s campaign started on Nov. 1, 2021, and ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

“Our personnel know firsthand how much these programs help support critical basic needs in our community,” said William E. Caldwell, Market President at Conemaugh Health System. “We are so proud

of our team for giving generously in support of the United Way’s mission, which closely mirrors our own

commitment to Making Communities Healthier across the region.”

The donations to both United Way locations have helped support multiple local organizations that Conemaugh Health System works with. Some of the companies are Beginnings, Inc., Cambria

County Drug Coalition, Victim Services, Women’s Help Center, 211 Southwest PA, Refuge Youth

Network, Meals on Wheels, and more.

“We are grateful for the support we receive from Conemaugh Health System’s staff and leadership. Even in these challenging times, they continually demonstrate their commitment to the residents of our region,” Karen Struble Myers, President, and CEO, United Way of the Laurel Highlands said.

To learn more about the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, please visit www.uwlaurel.org. To discover

more about the United Way of Blair County, visit www.uwblair.org.