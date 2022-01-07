Conemaugh Health System culinary team awarded 2021 HHS Team of the Year

Culinary Team at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with HHS executives Bobby Floyd (CEO), Dirk Noteboom (President, Healthcare Culinary and Senior Living), and Alan Hawley (Executive Vice President, Culinary), as well as Tonya Spada-Dixon (Market Director, Food and Nutrition). (photo via Conemaugh Health System)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The culinary team at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center (CMMC) was recognized by HSS, a support service provider with over 750 global customers, as the 2021 Team of the Year.

Each year, HSS recognizes a team as Team of the Year. The awarded team is chosen based on their ability to exemplify HSS’s core values and their demonstration of outstanding operational performance, work ethic and customer service, according to Conemaugh Health System.

The HSS culinary team at CMMC exemplified all those attributes, particularly in their achievements in retail sales, patient satisfaction and safety as well as their ongoing dedication to the local community, patients and staff at the hospital.

Culinary Team at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with HHS executives Bobby Floyd (CEO), Dirk Noteboom (President, Healthcare Culinary and Senior Living), and Alan Hawley (Executive Vice President, Culinary), as well as Tonya Spada-Dixon (Market Director, Food and Nutrition). (photo via Conemaugh Health System)

Dirk Noteboom (President, Healthcare Culinary and Senior Living), Bobby Floyd (CEO), Renee Jeffreys (Cook/Ambassador), Brian Gladis (Ambassador), Edith Durant (Patient Service Manager/Operations Manager Lee Campus), Alan Hawley (Executive Vice President, Culinary), and Tonya Spada-Dixon, (Market Director, Food and Nutrition. (photo via Conemaugh Health System).

The culinary team at CMMC was presented the award Thursday by HSS CEO Bobby Floyd alongside Conemaugh Health System Market President William E. Caldwell and Vice President of Ancillary and Post-Acute Services at CMMS Tony Campagna.

“I’m humbled by their resiliency and commitment to one another and the patients and staff at the facility,” Floyd said. “Their achievements this year represent the quality and high level of service we all strive for at HHS.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s reported the culinary team was able to achieve a 3 percent increase in retail sales over the prior year.

“We are so proud of our colleagues for being recognized with this incredible and well-deserved honor,” Caldwell said. “Our culinary team consistently delivers exceptional quality and service to our patients, visitors and personnel. Their collective accomplishments through the challenges of a global pandemic are remarkable and a great source of pride within our larger Conemaugh Health System family.”

HSS partnered with Conemaugh Health System in 2019 to provide food services at CMMC’s Main and Lee campuses and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center.

Because of the success and performance results at these facilities, Conemaugh Health System said it expanded the partnership with HSS to include food services at Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and nutrition counseling at Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center in 2021.