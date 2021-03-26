Conemaugh Health System completes ‘130 Acts of Kindness,’ over $45,000 donated

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Staff throughout the Conemaugh Health System wrapped up the final 10 of the “130 Acts of Kindness” campaign that celebrated Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s 130th anniversary.

A total of $10,000 was donated to help fight hunger locally through donations to the following, according to their press release:

Cambria County Backpack Project

Community Action Partnership of Cambria County

Food for Families

Forest Hills Food Pantry

Franklin Street Food Pantry

Johnstown Family Kitchen

Portage Area Food Pantry

Salvation Army

Saint Vincent DePaul

Walnut Grove Food Pantry

It’s reported that over the past year, Conemaugh’s staff participated in a wide range of volunteer services and fundraisers to support the campaign.

They donated more than $45,000 to support local organizations, including:

United Way

1889 Foundation

Johnstown Walk of Hope

Walk to Defeat Alzheimer’s

Salvation Army

Women’s Help Center

Special Olympics

Various school districts

Other charitable organizations

They said they also donated thousands of items such as clothes, toys, personal care items, masks pet food and toys, holiday cards and gifts, meals and food donations to families in need.

Furthermore, Conemaugh volunteers donated their time to acts of service with the Humane Society, Cambria County Backpack Project, Johnstown Soup Kitchen, local fire departments, nursing homes and other service organizations.

Volunteers even picked up trash, cleaned up the Jim Mayer Riverwalk Trail, and helped to build benches and a pavilion on the Ghost Town Trail.