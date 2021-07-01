Conemaugh Health retains highest total resident graduates

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Hospitals are experiencing a physician shortage, but one medical center in our area is keeping its resident graduates.

Conemaugh said retaining these seven graduates that they’ve been training for years is a huge win for their hospital.

While being in a rural area has made it hard to recruit people in the past, they are hoping it will now attract more physicians as people look to get out of big cities.

These residents are not only adding to the talent at their hospitals but also in the community, being here for years treating patients locally.

“The physicians that are mentoring them and training them are excellent providers so we know we are keeping physicians that are high-quality physicians and are taking care of our community,” Conemaugh Physician Group President Nikki Kushner said.

While these added residents do help, the hospital tells me they still have many positions that need to be filled.

