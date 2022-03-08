BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced Tuesday that work will continue on I-70 and Route 30 on Monday in East Providence Township.

The contractor, Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will be working on inlets and curbing along Route 30 as well as tree trimming operations along I-70 in the median. There will also be temporary traffic signals installed at the intersection of Route 30 and I-70.

According to PennDOT, work for the 2022 construction season will consist of:

Placement of pre-cast concrete slabs

Milling and paving of I-70

Construction of Route 30 to I-70 on-ramp

Concrete lane re-construction on I-70

Additional 2nd lane of Route 30 through Breezewood

Geopolymer pipe lining, curb and gutter along the Route 30/I-70 on-ramp

New signage for I-70 and Route 30

Rehabilitation of Route 30 westbound going out of Breezewood

New traffic signals at intersection of Route 30 and I-70

On I-70 westbound, construction of new straight lane to Sheetz and left turning lane to west

Re-configuration of the Sheetz entrance

New drainage on I-70 east and westbound

Installation of new ROW fence on east and westbound I-70

Median tree removal and guiderail upgrades

Bridge rehabilitation work thought the project limits

There will be temporary lane closures along I-70 and Route 30 throughout the project. A traffic detour that follows Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road) to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to I-70 will be placed later in the project. PennDOT said information will be released at a later time.

The whole project, which cost approximately $19.4 million, is expected to be completed by June 2023.

To stay up-to-date with the most recent road conditions, visit 511PA.