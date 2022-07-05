The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Concerts on the Quad music series made its return debut to the Juniata College campus.

The concert series takes place on the Juniata College lawn in front of the Halbritter Center for the Performing Arts. All concerts are free and the public is encouraged to attend. Donations can be made at the events and are given to the performers. Concerts all start at 7 p.m.

Following a two-year break, in light of the pandemic, the music series kicked off with its first show on June 30th. The performance by the Big Band Sound is the first of four musical performances.

Upcoming performances include the Urban Fusion on July 7, Acoustic Express on July 14, and Crooked Line on August 4.

The rain location for all concerts is the Huntingdon County Arts Center, 313 12th Street, Huntingdon (the former 12th Street Methodist Church).