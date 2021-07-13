Concert in the Park: Free live music in downtown Ebensburg

Ebensburg Wheels and Wings kicks off today, June 24, at 5 p.m.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of Ebensburg will be holding its annual outdoor Concert in the Park series in downtown.

The concerts will be held every Friday at Penn Eben Park starting July 16 through Aug. 27 and feature multiple local artists and bands. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, friends and family as the event will be free.

• Friday, July 16 – Matt Wager Music

• Friday, July 23 – Walt & Jackie

• Friday, Aug. 6 – Jeff Webb & The Delectable Sound

• Friday, Aug. 13 – Jill & Leah

• Friday, Aug. 20 – Ghostown Revelry

• Friday, Aug. 27 – MISS Melanie

Performances start at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. For more information, visit ebensburgpa.com.