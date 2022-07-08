CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Angel Project is hosting its fifth benefit concert Saturday to help raise funds for a Philipsburg teenager battling neuroendocrine cancer.

The Angel Project is a non-profit that was started by the family of Brittany Mock, who passed away from leukemia at age 10. The organization holds these concerts to help those battling medical conditions.

This year’s recipient is 16-year-old Philipsburg teen Zoey Bryan. Bryan is on the Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School cheerleading and softball team. According to the organization’s Facebook page, Bryan’s cancer has spread to her brain, and doctors gave her one year to live.

Lisa Mock and Pat Kerfoot, who are organizing the concert, said this is one of the biggest benefits they’ve organized. The benefit will feature performances from multiple bands, a 50/50 raffle, and different food and retail vendors.

All funds will be given to Bryan and her family to help with medical expenses and complete Bryan’s bucket list. Kerfoot said it’s their goal to do whatever they can to make the family’s lives a little less stressful.

“At the end of the day, it’s the community,” Kerfoot said. “The community is the one that supports every concert that we do, every kid that we’ve done this for, and even every adult that we’ve done this for. I can’t say enough about this community.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The concert will be held at noon at the Wagon Wheel Music Park in Philipsburg. There will be an entry fee.