Concealed carry seminar to take place in Altoona this September

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free concealed carry seminar will be held in Altoona, hosted by Rep. Lou Schmitt(R-Blair) in order to keep residents informed of Pennsylvania’s gun laws.

The seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 10, at 6 p.m. at the Altoona Grand Hotel, 1 Sheraton Drive, Altoona.

“This is a wonderful chance for residents of the 79th Legislative District to learn more about state laws regarding firearms,” Schmitt said. “I encourage residents, both gun owners and non-gun owners, to attend this free seminar to learn more about our laws.”

Firearms Owners Against Crime President Kim Stolfer will be the featured speaker. He will provide an overview of gun laws with a focus on Pennsylvania’s concealed carry laws.

Anyone with questions about the event should call Rep. Schmitt’s office at 814-946-7218.

The news release states that an RSVP is NOT needed, and all are welcome to come.