Concealed carry class to be held in Elk, Clearfield counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Clearfield/Elk) will host two concealed carry seminars in the middle of February.

The seminars will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 16. The details can be found below:

DATES AND TIMES

Thursday, Feb. 10 – Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road, Johnsonburg. Presenters will be Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppello, Sheriff Todd Caltagarone and Deputy Sheriff Martin Rosenfeld.

Johnsonburg Fire Department, 99 Clarion Road, Johnsonburg. Presenters will be Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppello, Sheriff Todd Caltagarone and Deputy Sheriff Martin Rosenfeld. Wednesday, Feb. 16 – VFW Post 813, 114 Fuller Ave., DuBois. Presenters will be Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Clearfield County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rob Thomas and Elk County Deputy Sheriff Deputy Martin Rosenfeld.

Rep. Armanini said these seminars will allow fun owners to learn exactly what their rights are under Pennsylvania law.

Anyone that would like to attend should register in advance by calling his St Marys office at 814-781-6301 or the DuBois office at 814-375-4688.