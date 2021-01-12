Computer virus impacts Clearfield County government servers

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield County government servers were hit with a malware virus that has affected all of their computer systems and about 15% of their laptops.

The virus was detected on Saturday and delayed some courthouse operations due to disabled teleconferencing and printing services.

At this time, the commissioners say there’s no evidence that their information has been compromised.

Essential services, including 9-1-1 and emergency communications, have been able to continue.

“You’re always playing defense against this, the offense has the advantage and you just gotta try and minimize any weaknesses in the system, whether they’re human weaknesses or system weaknesses, and this is a good opportunity to learn and to make sure we do better,” says Commissioner Dave Glass.

The commissioners say maintaining the communities safety is their top priority and they will be looking into new security software.

They say the backup system should be up and running by this evening or tomorrow morning.