Computer Science Summit hopes to bring new opportunities to region

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –The CSB2 Stem Ecosystem is inviting educators and business leaders to a Computer Science Summit.

It’ll be Wednesday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blair County Convention Center.

Folks from Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties will hear from industry experts about bringing more stem opportunities and careers to the region.

“It’s exciting to come to work every day to see and work with such forward-minded people that are not just looking at now, but looking at the future for our students, in order to provide them with opportunities, and that are really invested in our community,” Assistant Superintendent of the Altoona Area School District Brad Hatch said.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, October 10, but walk-ins will be accepted the day of the event, and it is completely free.