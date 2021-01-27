Complications paused Tyrone waterline replacement project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In 2015 the Tyrone Borough discovered issues with the water system, that led to this 5.7 million dollar project to replace the water lines, but this week it was put on hold.

Waterline replacement work on Pennsylvania Avenue ran into some issues from businesses that are no longer there.

“All those places are gone now but their old waterlines are still under the street so we were running into those old waterlines and creating a lot of issues,” Tyrone Bourgh Manager, Ardean Latchford said.

Latchford said this needed to be done because the pipes they are replacing are close to 100 years old.

“It would be catestrophic if we lost those areas because they are our main transmission lines so that would be shutting down businesses essencially no one downtown will have water if these lines failed,” Latchford said.

The project will continue on Monday so be aware of possible delays when traveling through Tyrone.

Other things to look out for …

“At times water could be cloudy I’m actually that’s another thing we are working on is our plan of letting the resident know when exactly they will be out of the water,” Latchford said.

The project will be done in May or June.

“Once this project is done they can be assured for the most part I mean nothing is ever 100 percent but they can be assured that the water will be there for them when they need it and if the industry wants to come in that they know there is updated infrastructure in Tyrone,” Latchford said.