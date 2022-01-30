Competitors face off for best flavored and most creative chili and soup in Bedford

BEDFORD, Bedford County, Pa. (WTAJ)– It was cold in Downtown Bedford but you could feel the heat Saturday as 12 different competitors faced off for chili and soup victory!

The event took visitors on a tour of Downtown Bedford with stops at Hebrew’s Coffee Company, Last Line, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Golden Eagle Inn, Bedford Candies, Bella Terra Vineyards, Founders Crossing, and Pigeon Hill Studio.

The awards up for grabs were Best Flavored and Most Creative in both the chili and soup categories. This year’s entrants were:

Olde Bedford Brewing Co.: “Not Your Average Joe Carne Asada Mango Chili”

Red Devil BBQ: “Texas Brisket Chili” and “Smoked Crab Corn Chowder”

Homewood at Springhouse: “BBQ Smoked Pork Chili” and “Chicken Florentine Soup”

Bedford Moose: “Firehouse Chili” and “Creamy Reuben Soup”

Golden Eagle Inn: “Taste of Pub Life Chili” and “Golden (Eagle) Dal Soup”

Next Door: “Zuppa Toscana”

Horn O Plenty: “More Rockin’ Pork Chili”

Bad Boyz Bistro: “Bad Boyz Chili” and “Lobster Bisque”

Fairways Bar & Grill: “Jumping 3-Bean Kangaroo Chili” and “Cajun Alligator & Shrimp Pad Thai”

Tillies’s at the Clubhouse: “3-Meat Chipotle Chili” and “Smoked Pheasant Soup”

TaCopacetic: “Bottom of the Barrel Black Bean Chili” and “Cancun Queso Soup”

Frontier Tavern (Omni Bedford Springs): “5-Pepper Brisket Chili”

Our Jordan Tracy was there to make his picks for WTAJ:

Jordan’s Best Flavored Chili: Red Devil BBQ’s “Texas Brisket Chili”

Jordan’s Most Creative Chili: Golden Eagle Inn’s “Taste of Pub Life Chili”

Jordan’s Best Flavored Soup: Homewood at Springhouse’s “Chicken Florentine Soup”

Jordan’s Most Creative Soup: Tillies’s at the Clubhouse’s “Smoked Pheasant Soup”

Those took the tour of chili and soup carried a ballot with them to vote for their favorites. Here are the official winners of Downtown Bedford’s Chili and Soup Cookoff:

Best Flavored Chili: Horn O Plenty’s “More Rockin’ Pork Chili”

Most Creative Chili: Golden Eagle Inn’s “Taste of Pub Life Chili”

Best Flavored Soup: Tillies’s at the Clubhouse’s “Smoked Pheasant Soup”

Most Creative Soup: Fairways Bair & Grill’s “Cajun Alligator & Shrimp Pad Thai”