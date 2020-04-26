Company switches production line, stays open to help during Coronavirus pandemic

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Most Pennsylvanians are staying home now and working remotely if they can.

Occasionally, folks will take a quick trip to get groceries, but places like Brookville’s Main Street is nearly silent.

Just a few miles west, at Brookville Glove, it’s anything but quiet.

“We are still extremely busy,” Plant Manager Emily Walker said.

The company almost closed its doors on March 20th when the governor ordered non-life-sustaining businesses to shut down.

“The Friday we were preparing for a layoff, a nursing home, Guardian Elder Care, got in touch with us, and they expressed interest in us making face masks for them,” Walker said.

After hours on the phone, Brookville Glove figured out they could make the switch and keep their doors open.

“By 3:30 p.m., we had a signed deal for an order for roughly 20,000 masks,” Walker said.

Now, over a month later, they’ve made more than 70,000 face masks and have orders for 60,000 more.

“I’ve had to hire a whole second shift,” Walker said.

The plant manager said the day after governor wolf’s face mask requirement, 1,500 people called the factory, asking for face masks to be sent as far as Alaska and Canada.

“To be able to supply jobs to the area, keep our employees working, it’s just huge. I think our employees get a sense of pride because they’re making something that’s making a difference and it’s helping people,” she said.

Workers are not slowing down, making thousands of masks a day.

“None of this would be able to happen without their dedication. They’re still putting themselves at risk coming to work everyday. They never complain. It’s been an all team effort,” Walker said.

What’s even better? The community of Brookville is rallying behind them and showing their support by dropping off lunches, even snacks like chocolate.

“I think at least once or twice a day we get someone on the phone that is just genuinely just says, ‘thank you,’ and it means a lot. It goes a long way,” Walker said.

And if people need masks, Brookville Glove will continue to make them.

“We will always be able to manufacture masks as long as it’s possible,” Walker said.

The company is still taking face mask orders. People can call the company at 814-849-7324.

Walker said they will slowly transition back to making gloves when things start to get back to normal.