Company can diagnose infectious diseases faster after establishing new protocol

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A medical company working out of Juniata College is finalizing a new way to diagnose infectious diseases.

The company, Contamination Source Identification, uses what they call a “wet lab robot” and DNA sequencer that can run 400 million sequences on the sample at a time.

The new protocol can provide the results in 10 hours, compared to a full 24 hours that some available tests take to complete.

The company hopes to receive their certification in October, after which they can begin accepting samples from hospitals.