Breaking News
Ousted Penn State team doctor sues Franklin, Barbour, school

Company can diagnose infectious diseases faster after establishing new protocol

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A medical company working out of Juniata College is finalizing a new way to diagnose infectious diseases.

The company, Contamination Source Identification, uses what they call a “wet lab robot” and DNA sequencer that can run 400 million sequences on the sample at a time.

The new protocol can provide the results in 10 hours, compared to a full 24 hours that some available tests take to complete.

The company hopes to receive their certification in October, after which they can begin accepting samples from hospitals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss