Companies looking to hire in Central PA amid coronavirus crisis

(WTAJ) — As the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation leaving many without work, some businesses are looking to hire more employees due to an increase in demand.

WTAJ compiled a list of employers across our region who are looking to hire during this pandemic.

CVS

CVS Health said it is looking to immediately fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles all across the country. It called the hiring drive the “most ambitious” in the company’s history.

Roles include the following: store associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals.

**More on job opportunities, here**

Dollar General

Dollar General said it plans to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to keep up with customers’ needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, due to the heightened demand for household essentials, the company will nearly double its normal hiring rate.

If you’re interested in a job at Dollar General, click here for available openings.

Domino’s

The pizza chain is planning to hire as many as 10,000 workers, including delivery experts, pizza makers and customer service representatives.

Click here to find jobs in your area.

Giant Eagle/Get-Go

Giant Eagle announced plans to give bonuses and hire more people to operate its grocery stores amid the spread of COVID-19.

Click here to apply.

Home Depot

Hourly positions in The Home Depot stores include opportunities for Customer Service / Sales Associates, Store Support / Lot Associates, Cashiers and Freight Team Members. Hourly associates work flexible schedules, including nights, weekends and holidays. Click here to apply.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s will be hiring 30,000 positions that will be a mix of full-time, part-time, overnight and seasonal roles. The jobs are available for displaced workers and those who are seeking short-term opportunities.

To apply, click here.

Papa Johns

Papa John’s is one of three major pizza chains looking to take advantage of all the restaurant closings across the country.

The company announced plans to hire 20,000 new “restaurant team members.”

Click here to search for jobs near you.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is recruiting more than 30,000 employees across the nation and says its new drivers can start working in as little as five hours upon hiring.

For their job openings, click here.

Sheetz

Convenience store operator Sheetz has more than 1,300 openings for those looking for full-time or part-time jobs.

To find out more about their openings in your area, click here.

Walmart

The company plans to hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and temporary positions at its distribution and fulfillment centers across the United States.

For all of Walmart’s job opportunities, click here.

Wegmans

From perishable to service to merchandising, and with stores that have a pharmacy, Pharmacy Technicians and Pharmacists, join the store operations teams at Wegmans and help us deliver the best possible shopping experience for our customers. Click here to apply.

*If you are a business who is continuing to hire during this time, send us an email at digitalnews@wtajtv.com.*