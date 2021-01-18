Community to hold “Lights of Remembrance” memorial for COVID-19 victims

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — People in Cambria County are honoring those affected by COVID-19.

In this together, along with 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, and the Tribune-Democrat, are holding a memorial for Cambria County COVID-19 victims. The event will take place Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the riverwall beneath the iron street side of the stone bridge.

One candle luminary will represent each of the more than 300 Cambria County residents lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The memorial is expected to coincide with the national Coronavirus memorial planned in Washington.

