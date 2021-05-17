Community shredding event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Crime Stoppers along with the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, Cambria County Drug Coalition, and State Representative Frank Burns will be holding a Community Shred It event on May 22.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring any household or sensitive documents to Fox’s Pizza in Richland to have them safely and securely disposed of. A small box of documents will cost $5 and a large box will cost $10.

State police will also be on location giving free child car seat checks and you can have Coffee with a Cop with the Richland Township Police. Free pizza, coffee and doughnuts will be available.