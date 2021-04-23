Community rallies together to save annual GPB Homecoming and Festival

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One month after an unknown vandal put the 44th annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival in jeopardy, the tightknit Grampian community has rallied together to save it.

Dozens of people have reached out to Susan Westcott, the chairman of the homecoming committee, in the weeks since the vandalism. These actions from the community led to the committee unanimously voting to hold the festival over three days this June.

Damages to the stage are too severe to be repaired by the festival in June, which will take place the 24-26, but the committee voted to go on without it, instead looking to purchase some sort of temporary stage so they can still have some entertainment.

“It’s very important that we can get back together again and have some type of normalcy,” Westcott said.

Although there will be no stage, one man has taken it upon himself to see the rest of the damages be repaired in time. Jerry Bloom, who owns Bloom Electric, says after watching his uncle help to build the community park when Jerry was growing up, he believed this was something he needed to do.

“My uncle lived right down the road,” Bloom said. “He put a lot of time into it”

Bloom estimates repairs will likely total more than $1,500. Growing up in his uncles home down the street, the very place where Susan was his babysitter, he says there was never a doubt when the time came, that this was something he had to do this in memory of those who came before him.

“I’ve seen a lot of other guys that aren’t here anymore, and they just came out here and did it,” Bloom said.