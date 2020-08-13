Community rallies behind man after last cancer treatment

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local man fighting cancer got a warm surprise Wednesday after friends and family showed up at his house to give him extra support.

George Kozak had his last radiation treatment on Tuesday and his kids wanted him to see just how many people are behind him through this cancer battle.

About 50 to 60 people showed up to the house on Elm Street in Hollidaysburg. George’s son Eric says his dad gives so much to the community and this was the least they could do.

Once they meet him, once they come in contact with him, they’re blessed and they came here to show their support. We’re pretty fortunate as a family to have this many people to come in and take time out of their day to support him and give him their well wishes. Erick Kozak, George Kozak’s son



Erick says this lifted his dad’s spirits and that of the entire family.