CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County community came together in support of Ukraine Thursday night, during at rally at Penn State’s Old Main.

“We are worried for our families who are in Ukraine,” said Maria Smereka, president of the Penn State Ukrainian Society. “We are worried for the civilians in what many of us consider our home.”

The Penn State Ukrainian Society and Russian Club organized the rally as a opportunity for the community to learn more about the war and fundraising efforts.

“Ukrainians need the help, they need the funding, they need the support,” said Smereka. “We can’t personally take up arms and fight with them, but what we can do from here, as we have an ocean in between us, is raise funds.”

Smereka said they hope to raise $10,000 to send to Ukrainian organizations including Revived Soldiers Ukraine. If you’re interested in donating, their Venmo is @WEARE4UKRAINE.

The rally brought together community leaders, including State College Mayor Ezra Nanes.

“We have more similarities in terms of our communities than you realize,” said Nanes. “I, myself, am part Ukrainian. My great-grandfather came from Odesa, Ukraine.”

Nanes said the rally at Old Main isn’t the first or last time the area will come together in solidarity.

“One thing that State College and this region is so good at is showing up when people are hurting and people are in need,” said Nanes. “Feeling the love and support of this community for those among us who are suffering and standing in solidarity is really, deeply moving and it’s something that makes you feel really, really grateful to be a part of this community.”

Nanes said in times of crisis, it’s important to remember and respect everyone involved.

“While we are, our hearts are with the Ukrainian people, there are also many people of Russia origin, Russian nationality who are suffering as well, that do not support this aggression and I want us to also include them in our care,” said Nanes.





As a sign of support for Ukraine, the State College Municipal Building and the Bryce Jordan Center are lit in blue and yellow lights.