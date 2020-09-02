Community rallies around local teen, family as he undergoes cancer treatments

SAXTON, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen cancer patient rallies some support from his community through a basket raffle fundraiser.

Jaden Gibson was diagnosed with B cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia back in April, and residents in Saxton stepped up to help his family with travel expenses and medical bills.

His mom, Alecia, said the fundraiser is perfect timing, since September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“This is another great opportunity for us to let folks know that cancer affects not only older folks but younger kids and everyone and when we come together, we can support each other and help fight cancer,” she said.

The basket raffle kicks off this weekend at the Saxton Market, both Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baskets feature homemade soaps, pampered chef, crafts, homemade items, and local gift cards. Folks will also be selling “Jaden’s Quest” bracelets, as well as taking orders for T-shirts.

All proceeds go to the Gibson family.