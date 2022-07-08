PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The George C. Brown community pool is splashing with action this summer and this weekend begins a handful of events.

This Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. guests can participate in a duck derby that will include 18 prizes. Tickets are $5 a piece or three for $10.

“Anyone can come and race ducks and we have prizes to give out,” Lydia Miller, a lifeguard for the George C. Brown community pool, said. “Also, we’re having the 93rd birthday party for the pool which will be on the 19th of July.”

The 93rd birthday bash celebration will have a $3 admission for kids and the 93rd person through the gates will receive two tickets to an Altoona Curve game.

Then on August 6, the First United Methodist Church will be holding a free pool day and anyone who comes will also get a ticket for free ice cream.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Employees at the pool will be wearing new SPLASH shirts to represent “Save Punxsy’s Local Area Swimming Hole.”