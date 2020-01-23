Community, officials discuss options for ambulance service

MAHAFFEY, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dozens of people packed Mahaffey fire hall Wednesday night to voice their opinions, and hear about the options for their ambulance service.

The town hall meeting was called by the Ferguson Township supervisors to discuss the lack of coverage by Mahaffey Community Ambulance, which is a volunteer service.

“The only thing that we’re concerned about is supplying you people with the proper ambulance,” Bell Township supervisor Dave Kauffman said during the meeting.

Representatives from Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS said they’ve had to step in and respond to calls for Mahaffey Community Ambulance.

According to Curwensville EMS, the community ambulance service was dispatched on 178 calls last year, but 96 of them were turned over. Three of those calls were mistaken dispatches.

The turned over calls went to Curwensville and Jefferson County EMS because Mahaffey Community Ambulance didn’t have enough volunteers.

Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder presented two options at the meeting to help.

“We’ve heard a lot of rumors around town that we’re trying to shut Mahaffey Ambulance down,” Curwensville EMS director Robert Shearer said. “That’s not true. We’re just trying to help wherever we can.”

The first option is to respond automatically whenever Mahaffey is called.

The second is to station an ambulance and staff in Mahaffey during peak call hours.

One staff member would be paid, while the second would be volunteer. All current Mahaffey Ambulance volunteers would be invited to join Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder EMS.

“In reality, nothing would change, except the color of the ambulance showing up,” Curwensville EMS committee chairman Mike Bell said.

During the meeting, the president of Mahaffey Community Ambulance read a statement from the Mahaffey Community Ambulance Board of Directors:

“Mahaffey Community Ambulance began in 1972. Since the beginning we have never charged a member for services nor has anyone been paid for their work.” “Our service is licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and plans to continue to operate in our current capacity unless notified by a governing body of a municipality which we serve.”

The statement also mentioned the need for volunteers and that the ambulance service pays for their volunteer’s education and training.

Many of the township supervisors and community members expressed they didn’t want to see their hometown ambulance go– and stressed the need for volunteers.

“With the ambulance service, and the fire company, we need people to volunteer, we’re getting too old for this,” Ferguson Township Supervisor Donald Sheeder said.

With the town hall meeting over, many who spoke discussed the need to continue discussions between the municipalities, both ambulance services and the community.