Community New Year celebration returning to downtown State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual New Years’ Eve celebration is set to make a big return to downtown State College after missing last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 First Night State College, presented by Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, will once again ring in the new year with a community celebration on Dec. 31. The alcohol-free event will feature many great visual and performing arts for all ages, residents and visitors including outdoor ice carving displays, a 5K Resolution Run, carriage rides, arts and crafts workshops, live performances and music.

The Blue Brick Theatre along Calder Way and 3 Dots Downtown along Beaver Avenue will serve as two new performance venues for this year’s celebration. Three variety acts are also scheduled to take place such as improv performances and singing and dance workshops.

“It’s pretty exciting here, you know this is what we do, we produce events and we finally get to have one, Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts Executive Director Rick Bryant said. “There is plenty to do all day long. The events really end at about 11:00 at night so there’s time to go home and be in your jammies to watch the ball drop.”

Access to all indoor performances is granted by purchasing a “First Night” button which can be purchased at the door or at select downtown businesses. Those who attend the celebration will be asked to abide by the borough’s mask-wearing mandate requiring all those who attend performances at indoor venues to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth.

Additional information can be found by visiting firstnightstatecollege.com.