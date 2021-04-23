Community mourns Clearfield County man killed in house fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The people of Clearfield County continue to mourn the loss of a man who was killed in a fire last Friday night that police have ruled a homicide.

The group gathered in Coalport Thursday evening in honor of 33-year-old Matthew Troxell. The group also advocated for a stronger police presence in town.

The vigil started with prayers by local pastors, the people then took a silent candle lit prayer walk around the block to the house where Troxell died. Not only praying for his loved one, but also healing for the community.

Troxell’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy revealed he died of smoke inhalation. On Thursday afternoon, Jonathan Gallaher, 36, was arraigned on charges including arson and criminal homicide.