Community members participate in Messiah Sing Along

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Folks from the First Presbyterian Church in Hollidaysburg continue to sing carols that are nearly four centuries old. Almost 50 community members attended a sing-along of the Handel’s Messiah Sunday afternoon.

This is the second year that the church has hosted the occasion. It features the Academy of Sacred Music and the Greater Blair County Arts Community leading the community through the songs.

The Handel’s Messiah is an English-language oratorio composed by George Frederic Hansel in 1741. One of the most popular sections is the Hallelujah Chorus.

Folks gathered together within the church to sing the Christmas section from the story. Pastor of the Church, Janie Mcelwee-Smith, said that folks had a fun experience the first year and looked forward to having it again.

“It was such a bright and happy experience for all those involved, including some comedic errors. That they wanted to come back and enjoy everyone there and singing and enjoying one another,” Mcelwee-Smith said.

The church plans to hold more concerts and sing-alongs through December. On Christmas Eve, they will have their carols and lessons.