Community leader program accepting applications in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Chamber Foundation is currently accepting applications for a 10-month program that helps prepare individuals for leadership roles within the community.

Beginning in August, Leadership Bedford County will orient participants on various aspects within the county along with self-evaluations and team building to help them better serve their community. The program will present facts, issues and educational approaches for participants to develop their own opinions and solutions.

The program is open to all individuals working or living in the Bedford County region. Participants are selected based on their commitment, involvement and desire to help the community be a better place to live, work and play.

Additional information and applications for the class of 2022 can be found by visiting bedfordcountychamber.com. The deadline to apply is July 15.