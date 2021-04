SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Area Community Kitchen will be serving their next free dinners on Saturday, April 24.

Baked chicken, scallop potatoes, vegetables, fruit and dessert meals will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church on 1800 Stockholm Ave. in Windber.

Takeout meals are being served via drive through.