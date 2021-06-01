Community kickoff event in Altoona to raise money for summer camps

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Games, crafts, food, live pro-wrestling… ArtsAltoona is gearing up for summer camp season with a community kickoff event.

The event is free for kids and their families Wednesday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place in the ArtsAltoona parking lot at 2212 6th Avenue in Altoona.

There will be art activities, games, crafts, food and drink, and three exhibition pro-wrestling matches by Slobberknocker Wrestling from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The matches will feature the Slobberknocker Champion, Hollidaysburg’s own “HeroChamp” The Original Manic, tag team action with Born To Wrestle, and The Unorthodox Lestat along with others. ECW original HC Loc is also scheduled to be in the ring.

Learn all about the summer art camps being offered by ArtsAltoona to keep your young ones busy during their summer vacation. Registration information can also be found by visiting the ArtsAltoona Facebook page