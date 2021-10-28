Community invited to join Altoona Police during Trick or Treat for photos, treats

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is inviting the community to join them Thursday evening during Altoona’s trick or treat.

You can stop by the Altoona police station Thursday during trick or treat, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with officers and the Because We Care Foundation.

Kids will get to interact with officers, tour a police cruiser, take pictures with officers and the Because We Care bear, and even get to take home some treats!

Feel free to take a break from the door to door routine and take the costumed kiddos down to the APD station.