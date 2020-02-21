Community input wanted for public transit survey

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is conducting a survey to gather the community’s input about their access to public transportation.

They want to know what issues people face when it comes to relying on public transit, especially for those who are seniors, low income or disabled.

This will help the commission develop a plan to meet those transportation needs.

The survey is for residents of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter Counties.

The survey is available here.

In addition to the survey, the commission will host twelve public outreach meetings at the end of March.