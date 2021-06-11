Community hosts a Spaghetti dinner to support local cancer patient

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local resident is facing a scary diagnosis and the community steps up in support.

Sam Shoemaker, is pregnant with her first child and was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Shoemaker has been commuting to Pittsburgh for chemotherapy treatment as well as check-ups for her unborn baby, Kade.

Friends of the young family set up a benefit dinner at the Mill Creek Lions Club, Friday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. to raise funds in support of Sam’s treatments.

The dinner includes a spaghetti and meatball dinner with a dessert for $10 a plate.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.