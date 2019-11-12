Community help needed to fund pool renovations

REYNOLDSVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Jefferson County community needs some help to keep a summer staple open.

The Reynoldsville Recreation Commission (RRC), which operates the Reynoldsville pool, didn’t receive a $170,000 Greenway, Trails and Recreation state grant that would cover the cost of renovations.

“It’s a really good pool in the community and we’re really lucky to have it,” pool manager Jill Heffner said.

The pool is more than 50 years old and in need of renovations like a new pool liner, gutter system, sand filter and renovations to the baby pool and bathrooms.

Reynoldsville Borough Council provides the pool a budget of $5,000 a year, which covers operation costs, but does not set aside money for renovations.

“There’s some band aids that we can do,” Heffner said. “Fix some pipes, do some painting, fix the gutters the best that we can. But by next fall, we really have to do something,”

There’s a GoFundMe set up and an Avon fundraiser going on, but they still need more help to reach their $100,000 goal.

“What we would really like right now is if there were any groups or organizations in the area, or in the community, that would help do fundraisers or whatever to help us,” Heffner said.

Donations can be sent to:

RRC

P.O. Box 183

Reynoldsville, PA 15851

You can also visit the pool’s Facebook page here.

The RRC does plan on applying for more grants next year.

Each year an ATV ride is held in August, which is the pool’s largest fundraiser.