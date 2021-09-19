Community health fair takes place in Altoona

FILE – This Sept. 13, 2016, file photo, shows Johnson & Johnson Band-Aid brand bandages in Surfside, Fla. Higher prescription drug sales and lower costs for litigation drove up Johnson & Johnson’s fourth-quarter profit by 32%. The world’s biggest maker of health care products on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, reported net income rose nearly $1 billion, to $4.01 billion, or $1.50 per share. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Today, Sept. 19, the Altoona Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA, will be having a community health fair for Nationwide Week Of Action.

The Nonviolent Medicaid Army started the Nationwide Week of Action, which is from Sept. 13- Sept. 20, and has marches, vigils and other events all throughout the week.

The fair is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Heritage Plaza in Altoona. The fair will feature free haircuts, benefit sign us for Medicaid and food stamps, harm reduction supplies and training, healthy dietary options on a budget, wound care tips, mental health resources, wellness checks and resources, free diapers, sanitary packs and more.

