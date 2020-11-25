Community generosity funds $50K grant from SCASD Education Foundation

(WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) Education Foundation board recently approved a grant of $50,000 to the district to support the purchase of technology that will aid teachers and students in virtual instruction and have long-term use for classrooms.

Teachers call the equipment a “lifesaver” as they continue to adapt to teaching in a hybrid model during the pandemic.

“The district recently invested in new technology to make virtual learning more effective during the pandemic,” according to Education Foundation President Chris Buchignani. “Thanks to the strong support from donors in our community this year and their contributions of all sizes, the Education Foundation was able to fulfill the district’s request for a $50,000 grant toward this investment.”

According to Director of Technology Justin Hetrick, teachers are receiving either external computer monitors and/or voice amplifying microphones.

“While these items are invaluable right now to support the hybrid model and virtual learning, they will be used in classrooms long-term,” Hetrick said. “In the future, the monitors will continue to be used either by the teachers in new models or repurposed to support updating equipment in areas like shared technology labs, libraries, etc. The same is true of the microphones.”

The monitors allow teachers to extend their visible displays to achieve the additional space and support remote teaching while eliminating impacts to the students. The microphones are also working to amplify their voices with the current social distancing and mask requirements.

“For teachers to be able to enhance their ability to be more effective in the online learning, given the fact that it’s pretty clear that this is going to go on for at least another few months and potentially into next year,” added Paul Olivett, Executive Director of the State College Area School District Education Foundation.