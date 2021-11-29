Community gathers to pay respect to fallen Blair County Corrections Officer Rhonda Russell

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Loved ones, family and friends are paying respects to fallen Blair County Correctional Officer, Rhonda Russell, who was killed while on duty at Altoona Central Court.

Russell was on duty Wednesday, Nov. 17, when an inmate at the court began to struggle with her over her firearm. An officer in the building shot at the inmate, but the bullet struck Russell instead. She was rushed to UPMC Altoona where she was pronounced dead.

Rhonda Russell memorial

Rhonda Russell memorial

Rhonda Russell memorial

Rhonda Russell memorial

The memorial, which is open to the public, is taking place at the Blair County Convention Center before a private ceremony with family heads to Blair Memorial Park this afternoon.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Central PA Humane Society and/or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital per the family’s request.

Central Pa Humane Society

1837 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.

Altoona, Pa. 16602

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105