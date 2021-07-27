Community garden in State College opens with locally grown produce

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new community garden located on Calder Way, next to House of Kashmir and the Pugh Street parking garage, in State College is open and ready to harvest.

This garden offers fresh produce such as lettuce, basil, oregano, peppers and more as a great way to spice up a home-cooked meal.

Community members are encouraged to take whatever they like from the garden but are asked to be mindful of leaving enough produce for others.

The garden was created with the help of volunteers from the borough, Downtown State College Improvement District and Patchwork Farm and Greenhouse.

More information on upcoming farmer’s markets or events happening in State College can be found on the Downtown State College website.