Community Foundation for the Alleghenies preps for 30th-anniversary celebration

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies invites you to celebrate their 30th anniversary tomorrow.

The foundation distributes funds on behalf of donors to causes in Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana Counties.

The event takes place at the Silver Drive-In in Richland where there will be live music, drawings and a special showing of ‘Back to the Future.’

President Mike Kane says this is only the tip of the iceberg for the foundation.

“We’ve given away through our donors over $100 million, it’s $103 million…immensely proud of that. I think it’s just the beginning. We think there’s no ceiling to the work that at community foundation can do to the community it serves with engaged donors and a vision for our communities.

The event is limited to 200 cars and tickets are available for a $20 donation per vehicle on their website or at the drive-in if spots are left.