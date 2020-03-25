Community Foundation for the Alleghenies launches COVID-19 Rapid Response fund

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment launched an emergency COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.

The fund will provide financial resources to organizations meeting certain criteria such as health, human services and economic challenges.

“There will be resources and help for non-profits working right in our community. It’s not going to be funneled somewhere else and then redistributed. This goes to directly benefit people in our community,” says Communications Officer with C.F.A. Kecia Bal.

So far $255,000 has been pledged to the fund. More information on how to donate can be found on their website by clicking here.