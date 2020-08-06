Community Foundation for the Alleghenies celebrates anniversary

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies celebrated their 30th anniversary in Johnstown Wednesday night. The night featured live music, a chance to ride in a vintage DeLorean and a showing of ‘Back to the Future,’ at the Silver Drive-In in Richland.

“The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is all about community helping the community,” said Angie Berzonski, Associate Director of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

The foundation distributes on behalf of donors to businesses and causes in Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana Counties.

“Over these 30 years we’ve distributed about $103 million in grants into our community,” Mike Kane, President of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.

Grants like the COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund which saw more than $200,000 get funneled back into the community.

“A lot more people were seeking assistance from food banks, schools were starting to do extra programs to feed their students and emergency services like fire companies and ambulance services had a gap where they really weren’t able to fundraise in their typical manner,” said Berzonski.

The foundation is also instrumental inside the classroom, such as funding Everett High School’s 10th grade class trip to the Holocaust Museum for the last eight years.

“At least 110 kids every single year that gets that education to learn about the dangers of intolerance,” said Matthew Otis, Teacher at Everett High School.

Berzonski says this is just the tip of the iceberg for the foundation.

“We’re very proud of the work that we’ve done but we’re not done yet.”

You can find ways to get involved with a grant on their website.