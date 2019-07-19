Community Foundation for the Alleghenies awards grants

1  of  2
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ Youth Philosophy Interns are awarding $50,000 in nonprofit funding to the community for the seventh year in a row.

The interns have spent the past four weeks researching community needs, according to a press release. Interns were placed into two teams and each team will award up to $25,000 in grants.

This year, the interns focused on promoting wellness and re-purposing community assets.

The funds can be implemented in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and/or Somerset counties.

“We saw a gap between the youth and the older generation and we wanted to bridge this by looking at our community, seeing if we could revitalize, re-purpose or regenerate anything that we already have,” said CFA Intern, Reagan Hajjar. “That’s historic buildings, our rivers, our trails, everything that we have is a community asset.”

Copies of the full RFPs can be obtained at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies office (216 Franklin Street, Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa), online at cfallghenies.org/grants, or by email request to mblaisdell@cfalleghenies.org or jguaetta@cfalleghenies.org. The deadline for proposals is August 2nd at midnight.

