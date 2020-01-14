Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announces new grants for energy-efficient projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies announced grants available through Met-Ed/Penelec’s Sustainable Energy Fund.

The grants are primarily for non-profits, but industrial and commercial organizations are able to apply as well.

The grants range from $2,000 to $50,000 with nearly $200,000 in grants being awarded throughout Pennsylvania.

Applications start on January 15 and go until March 16 with decisions being made in July.

More information on the grants and how to apply can be found on the foundation’s website by clicking here.